FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Second Tranche of Economic Package for migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, small farmers

New Delhi: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Second Tranche of Economic Package. Today’s initiatives focuses on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, the self-employed & small farmers says FM Nirmala Sitharaman . 9 measures will be announced today. 3 for migrants, 1 loan within mudra, 1 for street vendors, 1 for housing, 1 for employment generation for tribal pockets, 2 for small farmers says FM Nirmala Sitharaman .

“25 lakh new Kisan credit cards were sanctioned with a total loan limit of Rs 25,000 crore,” says FM Nirmala Sitharaman . 3 crore marginal farmers have already availed Rs 4 lakh cr of loans on concessional rates, says FM unveiling 2nd tranche of eco package.

Interest subvention and prompt repayment incentive on crop loans due from 1st March has been extended to 31st May says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

63 lakh loans of 86,600 crores was approved between 1st March and 30th April. Nearly 29,500 crores provided by the NABARD to all the cooperative and regional rural banks. This happened just in March says FM Nirmala Sitharaman .

State Govts get working capital assistance & to the extend of Rs. 6,700 crore have been sanctioned to procure agricultural produce says FM Nirmala Sitharaman .

7200 new SHGs have been formed for the urban poor, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman .

Govt permitted State Governments to utilise SDRF for setting up shelter for migrants. Central Government released Rs 11002 crore of its contribution in advance to all States on 3rd April.

12,000 self-help groups (SHGs) have produced more than 3 crore masks and 1.2 lakh litres of sanitizers during COVID19 period.

The migrant workers are being given support by the MGNREGA. 14.62 crore person-days of work generated till May 13, 2020, which is 40-50% more persons enrolled as compared to last May. Migrant workers going back to their states being actively enrolled says FM Nirmala Sitharaman .

“We want to give the right to minimum wage universally to all workers. We are committed to making it better for the workers” says FM Nirmala Sitharaman . Minimum wage increased from Rs 182 to Rs 202 per day says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

