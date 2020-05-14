Free food grains supply to all migrants for the next 2 months: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Free food grains supply to all migrants for the next 2 months. For non-card holders, they shall be given 5kg wheat/rice per person & 1 kg chana per family/month for 2 months. 8 crore migrants will benefit- Rs 3500 crores to be spent on this announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

PDS ration cards to be made portable to allow migrant workers to use ration cards across states. Migrant Workers can use their ration cards in any part of the country – One Nation One Ration card . ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ by March 2021 says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

We want to have a better definition for inter-state migrant workers, to better reach benefits to them Portability of welfare benefits for migrant workers and making ESIC coverage pan India are other aspects we are working on, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Govt to launch a scheme for affordable rental housing for migrant workers/urban poor to provide ease of living by converting govt funded housing in cities into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) under PPP mode through concessionaire says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Government of India will provide interest subvention of 2% for prompt MUDRA-Shishu Loans payees for a period of 12 months; Relief of Rs 1500 crores to MUDRA-Shishu loan payees informed FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Rs 5000 crore Special Credit Facility for street vendors. There are about 50 lakh street vendors in the country. Within a month government will launch a scheme for easy access for credit informed FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Government to extend the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) for middle income group (annual income Rs 6-18 lakhs) up to March 2021; 2.5 lakh middle income families to benefit during 2020-21 announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

To create job opportunities for Tribals /Adivasis -Plans worth Rs 6000 crores to be approved shortly under Compensatory Afforestation Management & Planning Authority ( CAMPA) Funds announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

