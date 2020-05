New Delhi: Rs 2 lakh crore Concessional credit boost to 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan Credit Cards; Fishermen and Animal Husbandry farmers will also be included in this drive announced FM Nirmala Sitharaman. The Centre will immediately release Rs 30,000 crore additional emergency working capital for farmers fund through National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, says Sitharaman.

Related

comments