Floral Tribute to Freedom Fighter and Labana Satyagrahi Lakshman Patnaik on twentieth death anniversary

Cuttack: A group of eminent citizens gathered at Cuttack city’s Sati Choura cremation grounds on Wednesday on the occasion of the twentieth death anniversary of Freedom Fighter and Labana Satyagrahi Lakshman Patnaik. Eminent journalist Arun Panda, who chaired the meeting, spoke about Patnaik’s simplicity and love for cycling through the city well into his eighties.

Lawyer Asim Amitav Das, member of the Odisha Human Rights Commission, recalled Patnaik’s contribution towards establishing the CPI(M) in Odisha. Writer Pabak Kanungo, who also attended the meeting, spoke about the time he had spent with Patnaik. Members of the Lakshman Patnaik Smruti Sansad present in the meeting have resolved to persuade the city’s administration to name a road after Patnaik, who was held in high regard by politicians, lawyers, and social activists in Cuttack and across Odisha.

Floral offerings at Satichoura were offered by Justice M.M.Das, Asim Amitav Dash member NHRC,Sr journalist Arun Panda,Educationist Pabak Kanungo,Bidyadhar Pradhan Advocate, Gadadhar Sahoo Advocate, Chittaranjan Mohanty Advocate, Prof Jyoti Patnaik, Dr Sanjit Patnaik, Debendra Suttar, Pratap Das ,Bibhuti Bhusan Choudhury Advocate & many other eminent persons. As a befitting closure, food packets were distributed at the old age Home SADHANA, Naraj Cuttack.