Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

Shri Modi extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for speedy recovery of those injured.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured.

Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible.”