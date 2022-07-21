Five-day Students’ Exchange Programme between Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland under Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat concludes

New Delhi : The five-day Students’ Exchange Tour Programme between Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland under Azaadi Ka Amrir Mahotsav-Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (AKAM-EBSB) concluded on 20th July, 2022. The closing ceremony was held at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Chumoukedima, Nagaland.

The Students’ Exchange Tour Programme was organized under Azaadi Ka Amrir Mahotsav-Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (AKAM-EBSB). During the five days’ visit, the students were taken to various places to experience and explore the rich culture and traditions of the Nagas. Besides taking site-seeing tours to historic places, they also visited important institutions and tourist destinations. The students from Madhya Pradesh also had interactive sessions with students from Nagaland and invited them to visit Madhya Pradesh in the near future.

During their stay, the students were taken to Khonoma in Kohima district, which is the first green village in India. Students shared their experiences and gave feedback about the green village, and stated that the place was “beyond beautiful”. They also said that with its scenic beauty, the natural environment and the fresh air, it was an experience they will remember for a lifetime. The students were introduced to the traditional method of cooking, which they found intriguing as they were amazed that the food can taste so good even without adding the prime ingredients that are a must use for cooking in their state.

The team, which also learned about the handlooms and handicrafts of Nagaland, said they were fascinated by the varied colors and patterns, and added that they loved the stories behind it. As a part of the tour, students also visited the Chompu Museum at Sovima in Dimapur, they said they were taken back in time to see all the exhibits belonging to ancient times. Speaking about the indigenous people of Nagaland, the students are of the opinion that the people of Nagaland are very friendly, polite, humble and helpful. Describing their journey as wonderful, memorable and an eye-opener, the students said if they were given a chance, they will definitely come back to Nagaland.

Emphasizing that many people are not aware of the beautiful and quite state that is situated in the Northeast India, the students said they will tell the story of Nagaland when they go back home. The tour activities also included visiting the Agriculture University (SASRD) Medziphema and the Organic Market in Dimapur.

Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland are paired together under AKAM-EBSB, the unique initiative by the government Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat that aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different States and Union Territories through the concept of State/Union Territory pairing.