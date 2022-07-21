Ministry of Tourism has revamped Swadesh Darshan 2.0 for development of sustainable and responsible destinations with tourist and destination centric approach: Shri G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : The Ministry of Tourism under its schemes of ‘Swadesh Darshan’ and ‘PRASHAD’ provides financial assistance to State Governments/Union Territory (UT) Administrations/Central Agencies etc. for development of tourism infrastructure in the country. The projects under this scheme are sanctioned subject to availability of funds, submission of suitable Detailed Project Reports (DPR), adherence to scheme guidelines and utilization of funds released earlier etc.

The Ministry of Tourism has now revamped its Swadesh Darshan scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) in order to develop sustainable and responsible destinations with tourist & destination centric approach and has shared the guidelines for SD2.0 scheme. Sanctioning of new tourism projects is a continuous process.

The Ministry of Tourism under its schemes of Swadesh Darshan and National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) has sanctioned 03 projects in the State of Tamil Nadu since the inception of these schemes.

This information was given by Minister of Tourism Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.