Fitness Fest starts at Central University of Odisha under Fit India Campaign

Koraput: The first-ever 3- day Fitness Fest commenced at Central University of Odisha, Koraput today. The fest was inaugurated by Prof Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, CUO virtual mode. He stressed the importance of sports in maintaining good health and asserted that students should maintain good health to study properly in his inaugural address. He encouraged students to carry forward the sporting spirit and involve themselves in the fest with great enthusiasm.

This fest is being organized under the Fit India campaign under the guidance of Professor Jatin Soni, Former Vice Chancellor of Swarnim Gujarat Sports University. In the inaugural programme he said, “Youth is the pride of our nation”. He quoted “Through fitness, we are not only developing muscles but we are developing minds”. In his speech, he gave a brief description of how we can engage the students in sportive cleanliness of our university through the “Plogging run”. The inaugural ceremony started with a welcome note by Dr. Ramendra Parhi, Dean of Students’ Welfare (In Charge) & Chairman of the Games and Sports Committee, CUO.

Prof S K Palita, Dean, School of Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Resources, and Professor J B Pandey, Visiting Professor of the Department of Hindi spoke on the occasion and encouraged students to actively participate in Fitness Fest. Shri Biswajeet Bhoi, the Member-Secretary of the Games and Sports committee concluded the inaugural session with a formal vote of thanks.

On this occasion, a promotional video made by the Dept. of Journalism & Mass Communication was screened amidst great enthusiasm by the students.

A plogging run, Chess competition, Table Tennis competition and Throw Ball was held on the first day, in which students enthusiastically took part & displayed their sporting spirit. The three-day Fitness Fest features various sporting events like Guided group meditation, Fitness Aerobics, Fitness Challenge Walk, Campus Run and Volleyball. This 3-day Fitness Fest will conclude on 13th April, Thursday with the Valedictory Session.