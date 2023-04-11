Schools across the Odisha started morning classes from today in view of scorching heat

Bhubaneswar: Schools across the State started morning classes from today in view of scorching heat. The state government has allowed the district collectors to change school timings keeping in view the local heat conditions. The schools have also been asked to ensure the provision of drinking water and other facilities required to beat the heat.

The School and Mass Education department has also rescheduled the time for disbursement of pensions to beneficiaries of various social security schemes between 7.30 am and 10.30 am.