The first T20 match between India and New Zealand has been called off due to rain without a single ball bowled.

The match was supposed to start at 12 noon Indian Standard Time today at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

For India, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI team while Hardik Pandya is the captain of the T20 team.

The second T20 will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on November 20.