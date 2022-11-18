National

PM Narendra Modi congratulates ISRO and IN-SPACe for successful launch of India’s maidan private rocket Vikram-S

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and IN-SPACe for the successful launch of India’s maiden private rocket Vikram-Suborbital developed by Skyroot Aerospace.

 

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“A historic moment for India as the rocket Vikram-S, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, took off from Sriharikota today! It is an important milestone in the journey of India’s private space industry. Congrats to @isro & @INSPACeIND for enabling this feat.”

“This accomplishment bears testimony to the immense talent of our youth, who took full advantage of the landmark space sector reforms of June 2020.”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.