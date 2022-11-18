PM Narendra Modi congratulates ISRO and IN-SPACe for successful launch of India’s maidan private rocket Vikram-S

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and IN-SPACe for the successful launch of India’s maiden private rocket Vikram-Suborbital developed by Skyroot Aerospace.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“A historic moment for India as the rocket Vikram-S, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, took off from Sriharikota today! It is an important milestone in the journey of India’s private space industry. Congrats to @isro & @INSPACeIND for enabling this feat.”

“This accomplishment bears testimony to the immense talent of our youth, who took full advantage of the landmark space sector reforms of June 2020.”