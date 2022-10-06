First ODI cricket of three-match series between India & SA to be played today in Lucknow

In cricket, the first One Day International of three-match series between India and South Africa will be played in Lucknow today, October 6. The match will start at 1.30 pm. The other two matches will be played in Ranchi, and Delhi on 9th and 11th October. South Africa has retained almost the same squad as the T20I series (and the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia), to provide them with more match practice ahead of the major tournament. From the T20I squad, they have left out Tristan Stubbs and Rilee Rossouw to bring in Andile Phehlukwayo and Janneman Malan. India, on the other hand, has not picked a single player from their T20 World Cup squad. Indian squad would be – Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.