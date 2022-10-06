Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 49 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 5th Oct

New Positive Cases: 49

Of which 0-18 years: 6

In quarantine: 28

Local contacts: 21

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 10

7. Deogarh: 4

8. Jagatsinghpur: 3

9. Jajpur: 2

10. Jharsuguda: 1

11. Kalahandi: 1

12. Khurda: 3

13. Koraput: 1

14. Mayurbhanj: 1

15. Nuapada: 1

16. Puri: 3

17. Sambalpur: 4

18. Sundargarh: 5

19. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 171

Cumulative tested: 33627609

Positive: 1334642

Recovered: 1324570

Active cases: 821