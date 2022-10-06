Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 49 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 5th Oct
New Positive Cases: 49
Of which 0-18 years: 6
In quarantine: 28
Local contacts: 21
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 10
7. Deogarh: 4
8. Jagatsinghpur: 3
9. Jajpur: 2
10. Jharsuguda: 1
11. Kalahandi: 1
12. Khurda: 3
13. Koraput: 1
14. Mayurbhanj: 1
15. Nuapada: 1
16. Puri: 3
17. Sambalpur: 4
18. Sundargarh: 5
19. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 171
Cumulative tested: 33627609
Positive: 1334642
Recovered: 1324570
Active cases: 821