RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says Sangh will continue its outreach to Muslims

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that Sangh will continue its outreach programme to the Muslim community. Addressing the annual Vijaya Dashami event in Nagpur, he said the Muslims face no danger and Hindutva organisations will continue to assuage their fears.

RSS Chief held meetings in September month with several Muslim clerics and also visited a mosque and a madrasa in Delhi as part of his outreach programme. Mr. Bhagwat said, there is scare-mongering among so-called minorities, which needs to be countered. He said, neither Sangh Parivar, nor Hindus are against the Muslims.

Mr. Bhagwat stressed the need for a comprehensive population policy applicable to all social groups equally. Flagging the issue of demographic imbalance, he stressed the need to ensure that India’s ethnic profile remains undisturbed.

The RSS chief emphasised the need to use one’s mother tongue. He said the English language is not important for building a career.

Mr. Bhagwat also batted for women’s equality at the function, where mountaineer Santosh Yadav was the first woman to be invited to the RSS foundation day event as its chief guest.