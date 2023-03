In Men’s Cricket, India will face Australia in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium today.

The match will begin at 1.30 p.m. Hardik Pandya will be leading the hosts in the absence of Rohit Sharma. After winning the Test series 2-1 against Australia, India would aim to start the ODI series with a victory.

India is currently is top-ranked in the ODI rankings, while Australia is at second place.