Fire-Boltt plans rapid expansion in Odisha -Launches new range of smartwatches

Bhubaneswar: Homegrown wearable and audio brand, Fire-Boltt has surpassed the front-runners by being adjudged as the undisputed leader in the wearable watches market according to the latest International Data Corporation (IDC) report.To celebrate the milestone, the brand organized a meet and greet session in Bhubaneswarwith its top retail partners in presence of Mr. Amit Srivastava (Product Manager FireBoltt), Mr. Kunal Bose (RSM FireBoltt), Mr. Sujit Das (DGM Savex Technologies) & Mr. Jay Sadany MD of regional distributor RJS Enterprises.

Despite the industry grewat a stagnant pace,Fire-Boltthas grown by 47.5% quarter-on-quarter and sold a total of 916,765 units in comparison to 628,789 unitswhile the overall industry de-grew by 25% approx. Fire-Boltt is the only brand that’s aggressively focused in the offline market. The brand has split online and offline marketing to a 50-50 percent ratio, which helped them sold over 5,00,000 units every month.

Fire-Boltt has a strong offline marketing network which has now expanded to 30,000 outlets across 750+ cities with leading retailers like Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales.The brand has a presence across1000 outlets in Orissa. This year, the brand is aggressively aiming to expand to 100,000 outlets in the next six months with a target to ship a million units every month. The current INR 500 Cr revenue for the past financial year has a target of tripling for the coming year.

Commentingon this achievement, Arnav Kishore, Founder & CEO at Fire-Boltt asserted, “Orissa is an important market for us and we are glad to organize this retail meet with our partners. These sessions help us in engaging with our retail partners & get an on-ground understanding to become better. Fire-Boltt has risen to become the number 1 player in the wearable watch market and it would not have been possible without the support of our partners. We are honored to have achieved this milestone in such a short period of time with our diverse product portfolio andvalue-for-money offerings.With our focus on expansion, we will continue on organizing these meet-ups to stay connected with our retail partners. We look forward to achieving bigger milestones in the near future& Orissa will continue to be the leading contributor to our brand.”

Adding to the excitement, Ayushi Kishore, Co-Founder, Fire-Boltt, said, “At Fire-Boltt, we believe that for expanding deeper into the Indian territories, it’s important to organize such meet-up sessions. It not only gives us an idea about the partners but also provides in-depth knowledge about the customer needs. Our focus will continue to expand our product line-up and do celebrity endorsements for aggressive marketing. With support from our brand ambassadors Virat Kohli and Vicky Kaushal, we aim to continue the winning streak and target the markets at a massy level to achieve bigger milestones.”

Fire-Boltt has claimed this formidable spot within 15 months in the market and today is the biggest name in the wearable watches category. The homegrown brand has carved a niche for itself in the country by developing strong in-house capabilities, innovative product offerings, technology superiority, and effective alliances including online e-commerce partners, retailers, and distributors across the country. Fire-Boltt is exclusively distributed in India by Savex Technologies, India’s third-largest technology distributor.