Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will review performance of Credit and other Welfare Schemes for Scheduled Castes in Public Sector Banks in New Delhi tomorrow. The Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes and heads of Public Sector Banks and Financial Institutions like SIDBI and NABARD will also attend the meeting. During the meeting, the credit given to persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste community by the banks as well as various loan schemes will be reviewed.

Finance Ministry said, government has launched various schemes specifically for Scheduled Castes. This include – Stand-Up India Scheme, Credit Enhancement Guarantee Scheme and the Venture Capital Fund for Scheduled Castes. Besides these schemes, the government has also emphasised on inclusive growth for all segments of society. The review will also focus on reservation, backlog vacancies and the functioning of welfare and grievances redressal mechanism.