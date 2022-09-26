Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey today reviewed the preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat.

The EC team who is on a two day visit to Gujarat, today held meetings with District Election Officers, SPs, IGs ad DIGs to review the poll preparedness for smooth conduct of forthcoming assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the state BJP delegation met the Election Commission today and presented 23 submissions before the EC. The BJP leaders requested the commission to plan for extension of polling time, special arrangements for elderly and disabled voters, revision of nomination list, uploading of nomination papers on the website, making the role of polling agents more active etc.

The commission will address a press conference in Gandhinagar tomorrow.