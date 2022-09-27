Odisha reports 167 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 167 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

New Positive Cases: 167

Of which 0-18 years: 22

In quarantine: 98

Local contacts: 69

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 7

5. Boudh: 6

6. Cuttack: 40

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Gajapati: 5

9. Ganjam: 5

10. Jagatsinghpur: 2

11. Jajpur: 4

12. Kalahandi: 4

13. Kandhamal: 7

14. Khurda: 19

15. Koraput: 2

16. Mayurbhanj: 7

17. Nawarangpur: 1

18. Nayagarh: 2

19. Nuapada: 5

20. Puri: 14

21. Sambalpur: 9

22. Sonepur: 3

23. Sundargarh: 16

24. State Pool: 4

New recoveries: 182

Cumulative tested: 33538236

Positive: 1333499

Recovered: 1322831

Active cases: 1423