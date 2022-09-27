Odisha reports 167 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 167 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
New Positive Cases: 167
Of which 0-18 years: 22
In quarantine: 98
Local contacts: 69
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 7
5. Boudh: 6
6. Cuttack: 40
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Gajapati: 5
9. Ganjam: 5
10. Jagatsinghpur: 2
11. Jajpur: 4
12. Kalahandi: 4
13. Kandhamal: 7
14. Khurda: 19
15. Koraput: 2
16. Mayurbhanj: 7
17. Nawarangpur: 1
18. Nayagarh: 2
19. Nuapada: 5
20. Puri: 14
21. Sambalpur: 9
22. Sonepur: 3
23. Sundargarh: 16
24. State Pool: 4
New recoveries: 182
Cumulative tested: 33538236
Positive: 1333499
Recovered: 1322831
Active cases: 1423