Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Tokyo to attend the State Funeral of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

In a tweet, Mr. Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Mrs. Abe on behalf of all Indians. The Prime Minister termed Shinzo Abe a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan friendship. He said, work will continue to further strengthen India-Japan relations as envisioned by Shinzo Abe. Shinzo Abe was assassinated during an election campaign on 8th July this year. India had announced one day of national mourning on 9th July as a mark of respect to Shinzo Abe.

Earlier, briefing media in New Delhi on the visit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the State Funeral of Shizo Abe will be held at Budokan arena which will be followed by a greeting occasion at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. He said representatives from over a hundred countries and more than twenty Heads of State are expected to participate. These include Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US Vice-President Kamala Harris and South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

During his visit, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. The Foreign Secretary said, it will be an opportunity for the two leaders to reaffirm commitment to further strengthening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. This visit of Prime Minister Modi to Japan comes after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to India for India Japan Summit Meet in March this year and Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Japan for the Quad Summit in May. These meetings have underscored the two leaders’ continuing commitment towards further deepening India Japan ties.