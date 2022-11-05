FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 : Organising Committee of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela reviews progress of the preparations

Bhubaneswar : On the side lines of the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23, the Organising Committee of the #FIHHockey Men’s World Cup 2023, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, conveyed a meeting along with senior officials of Hockey India for reviewing progress of the preparations.

Besides, Chaired by @SecyChief Suresh Ch Mahapatra and President Hockey India Sri Dilip Tirkey, the meeting brought together heads of all departments to review the progress of various activities related to the smooth and successful conduct of the event.

Chief Secretary directed different departments to complete the projects aligned with the marquee event well before the scheduled time. Thrust was laid on connectivity and hospitality, and showcasing #Odisha as the land of heritage and culture besides being a hockey hub.