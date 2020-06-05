Fighting #COVID19: BMC launches `Sachetak’ App for citizens

Bhubaneswar: In its ongoing efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has developed a mobile application (App) named “Sachetak”, exclusively for the comorbid and elderly citizens of the State Capital. The App is developed by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited.

In the present era of COVID-19 pandemic, it is of utmost importance to take care of the vulnerable groups i.e comorbid and elderly. To ensure proper care and to extend necessary support to the vulnerable section of the society, the application has been launched.

The broad activities which can be performed are as mentioned below:

Registration – After downloading the app, the users can register using their mobile number and a onetime password (OTP). Once registered, users will be required to Provide basic information about them such as

• Age

• Occupation

• Ward of residence in Bhubaneswar

• Address

• Comorbidity or existing diseases

• Any type or surgery etc.

• Caregiver & Doctor details

This will help BMC identify people at risk. After analyzing the inputs, the Civic body could also plan advance health-care camps etc. in a particular area of the city/zone in which more vulnerable groups would be found.

From the dashboard, Citizens can

• Explore resources shared on COVID protection, etc.

• Consult a doctor for specific diseases

• View responses from doctors

• View updates on COVID quarantine, positive cases

Etc. in their ward as well as other wards and

Bhubaneswar and Odisha.

• Update their profile if necessary

• Share feedback & refer friends and family

Using the ‘Consult Doctor’ option, citizens can seek advice from registered doctors for specific diseases. Communication can be via the app or Via phone. Likewise, using the messaging option, citizens can View responses from doctors on their query and reply to them as well.

