Federal Bank Inaugurates New Branch in Ambernath, Expanding its Presence in Maharashtra

Mumbai : Federal Bank proudly announces the inauguration of its Ambernath branch, marking its 163rd branch in the Mumbai Zone. The new branch is located at A7-10 Nana Patil Pride, Opp Old Police Station, Near Bethel Church, Kohojgaon, Ambernath (W).

The inauguration ceremony took place with esteemed dignitaries gracing the occasion. Mr Rajesh Agarwal, Chief General Manager, MPF (Unit of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd), Government of India, inaugurated the branch premises. Mr S M Salve, General Manager (HR& Admin) MPF (Unit of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd), Government of India, inaugurated the branch ATM. Mr M P Ajay Kumar, Managing Director, Unico Infra Engineers Pvt Ltd, inaugurated the Strong Room of the branch premises. Mr Pradip Patil, Managing Partner of Patil Builders & Developers, inaugurated the lockers. The event was presided by Mr Mahesh R, Senior Vice President and Zonal Head, Mumbai.

The branch premises feature modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art technology, and a welcoming ambiance to ensure a convenient banking experience for customers. In addition to a wide range of banking services, the branch offers various facilities, including locker facilities for the safekeeping of valuable possessions. It offers a comprehensive range of banking products and services to the local community. The branch will cater to the financial needs of individuals, businesses, and corporates in the area, providing them with personalized solutions and exceptional customer service.

Mr Mahesh R, Senior Vice President and Zonal Head, Mumbai of Federal Bank, said, “We are delighted to inaugurate our new branch in Ambernath, further expanding our footprint in the Navi Mumbai region. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and forging strong relationships within the community.”

Federal Bank continues to focus on leveraging technology and innovation to enhance its banking services, ensuring customers have seamless access to their accounts through digital channels. The Bank remains dedicated to offering a wide range of retail, corporate, and treasury products, as well as customized solutions to meet the evolving financial needs of its customers.