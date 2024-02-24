Farmers and scientists meet at Tata Steel Foundation‘s Udaan 2024, discuss innovation in agriculture

Berhampur, February 24, 2024: Farmers and scientists came together to discuss innovations in climate-resilient agriculture on the concluding day of Udaan, a two-day community engagement program hosted by Tata Steel Foundation.

Thematic sessions were conducted by Dr. Sukant Kumar Sarangi, Head of the Division of Agriculture Technology for Women, Indian Council of Agricultural Research – Central Institute for Women in Agriculture (ICAR-CIWA), Bhubaneswar; Dr. Biswanath Sahoo, Principal Scientist, Indian Council of Agricultural Research – Central Institute for Women in Agriculture (ICAR-CIWA), Bhubaneswar; Dr. Siddharth Sankar Das, Scientist, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Ganjam, Ajit Kumar Panigrahi, Block Agriculture Officer, Berhampur and Rakesh Roshan Behera, Assistant Horticulture Officer (AHO), Berhampur.

This year, in addition to sharing stories, the emphasis was on fostering a culture of climate resilience through disaster risk reduction. Several successful farmers were also felicitated during the event, with around 328 farmers participating.

Rockey Martin, Head of TSF Gopalpur, stated, “The Foundation’s focus will be to cultivate a culture of climate resilience while addressing issues of disaster risk reduction in the peripheral areas of Gopalpur. We will continue to engage with various stakeholders with the same focus in the next five years.”

Other sessions focused on women’s dairy farming, enterprises, and financial inclusion, led by Harapriya Das, Manager, Omfed Training & Demonstration Centre (OMTDC) and Priyabrat Taria, General Manager, The Greater Ganjam Gajapati Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (GGGMU).

During the inaugural program held on February 23rd, 544 meritorious students from economically backward SC/ST families were awarded the Jyoti Fellowship. Women SHG members and adolescent girls from peripheral villages also convened to discuss issues related to climate resilience.