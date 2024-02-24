LANXESS India completes expansion of Rhenodiv® production plant at Jhagadia site  

New production line of BU Rhein Chemie for Rhenodiv® at Jhagadia site operational

Will cater to the growing demands of the Indian Sub-continent & Asian markets

Mumbai – Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has successfully completed and put into operation the expansion of its Rhenodiv® production line in Jhagadia on February 1, 2024. With this new facility, the company’s Rhein Chemie business unit has significantly increased its production capabilities and will be able to meet the growing demand of the Indian Sub-continent and the Asian tire and rubber goods markets.

The new production line features state-of-the-art equipment and technology, allowing LANXESS to produce high-quality technology tire release agents more efficiently. LANXESS has another such facility in Argentina as well.

The production of high-performance tires and molded elastomer products rely on the use of effective release agents. Process safety and low scrap rates are key for the efficient production of tires and molded elastomer articles. Rhenodiv® release agents are strictly water-based, solvent-free* and free of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and therefore, environmentally friendly.

The LANXESS Rhein Chemie business unit has the solutions, market understanding, production knowledge and comprehensive service to support its customers at every stage of the process chain.

Commenting on the development, Matthias Zachert, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Management of LANXESS AG, said, “India is an important region for us and this strategic milestone reflects our commitment towards meeting the growing demands of our valued customers in the region. The new facility not only amplifies our production capacity but also showcases our faith in the immense potential of the Indian market.”

Dr. Jens Hendrik Fischer, Global Head of Rhein Chemie business unit, said, “The expansion of our Rhenodiv® production line at the Jhagadia site marks a significant milestone for LANXESS India. It reinforces our position as a reliable partner for the rubber industry and showcases our commitment to innovation and sustainability. I extend my best wishes to the team for their hard work and commitment.”

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 8.1 billion in 2022. The company currently has about 13,000 employees in 32 countries. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives and consumer protection products. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe).

