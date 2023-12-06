Extension for receiving comments on TRAI consultation paper ‘Regulation on Rating Framework for Digital Connectivity in Buildings or Area’

New Delhi,6th December: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India released Consultation Paper on ‘Regulation on Rating Framework for Digital Connectivity in Buildings or Area’ on 27.09.2023, inviting comments from stakeholders, with last date of submission of comments as 08.12.2023 and counter comments by 22.12.2023.

Considering the request received from the stakeholder/industry association for further extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last date of submission of comments by four weeks i.e., up to 05th January 2024 and counter comments by 19th January 2024.

Written comments on the consultation paper may be sent, preferably in electronic form, to Shri Tejpal Singh, Advisor (QoS-I), TRAI on email: adv-qos1@trai.gov.in. The stakeholders are requested to submit the comments/counter-comments timely, as no request for further extension of timelines will be considered.

For any clarification, Shri Tejpal Singh, Advisor (QoS-I), TRAI, may be contacted on email: adv-qos1@trai.gov.in or at Tel. No: +91-11-2323-3602.