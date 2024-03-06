Empowering Women Every Day: Amrutanjan’s Comfy Champions #PowerToBeYou on International Women’s Day

National, 8th March 2024: In celebration of International Women’s Day, Amrutanjan Health Care Limited reaffirms its commitment to empowering women and girls through its campaign #PowerToBeYou. The campaign launched by Amrutanjan Comfy, a fast-growing menstrual hygiene brand, addresses the critical issue of period poverty in India and aims to spread the message that every woman has the right to manage her periods with dignity and confidence.

#PowerToBeYou aims to transform communities by empowering women with access to affordable and high-quality menstrual hygiene products. By providing education, raising awareness, and promoting access to essential products, Amrutanjan Comfy is committed to creating a healthier and more equitable future for all women.

For years, Amrutanjan Comfy has been at the forefront of addressing the issue of period poverty in India. Under its Project Disha, this year, company has reached out to 10 states, 900 towns, 400 schools, 4.8 Lakh students and 100 Anganwadi centers across India to create awareness around menstrual hygiene and dismantle the barriers that hinder access to essential menstrual hygiene products.

Heralding the celebrations of Women’s Day, Comfy has recently started a drive to support women police officers, on their period journey, through a period pain relief initiative. After a successful pilot in Chennai, this initiative is posed to target more cities across India to raise awareness about menstrual health and alleviate period pain among women.

Mr. S. Sambhu Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director, Amrutanjan Health Care Limited, said, “As a purpose-driven organization, we have consistently advocated for raising awareness about the significance of menstrual health and its potential to empower women. We firmly believe that every woman is entitled to access safe and hygienic period care products. With Comfy, we’re dedicated to not only raising awareness about period poverty but also empowering women to confidently and proudly embrace their menstrual cycles. The #PowerToBeYou campaign serves as our unwavering commitment to fostering a society where period dignity is not merely a privilege but an unequivocal right.”

Comfy’s brand ambassador Ms. Shraddha Kapoor also added, “By championing menstrual equity and nurturing inclusive environments, we have the power to shift perceptions of periods from taboo to celebration. By prioritizing education, accessibility, and empathy, we can shape a world where every girl embraces her menstrual journey with pride, confidence, and empowerment, embodying the essence of #PowerToBeYou”