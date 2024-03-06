TPSODL Celebrates Lineman Diwas and National Safety Day

Berhampur, March: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) celebrated Lineman Diwas recognizing the indispensable role played by linemen in ensuring a reliable electricity supply. In this event, TPSODL raised awareness about safety practices among linemen and expressed gratitude for their dedication to keep the lights on.

The Lineman Diwas was celebrated across all 19 divisions, six Circles and at the Corporate office. Over 200 dedicated and hardworking linemen, were recognised for their tireless efforts. Their commitment not only maintains our power infrastructure but also ensure that consumers enjoy reliable access to electricity.

On the other hand, the corporate office in Berhampur hosted a special program attended by Amit Kumar Garg, CEO, of TPSODL and other Senior Management Officials.

Amit Kumar Garg, CEO, of TPSODL, said “Linemen have crucial roles in utility sectors; they are the backbone of the company. Today, on this 4th Lineman Diwas, I want to applaud the hard work of our linemen. It is because of their dedication that we can deliver a reliable power supply to our consumers. I express gratitude to them and their families, honoring their commitment and sacrifices.”

This Lineman Diwas was also followed by the inauguration of “National Safety Week” 2024 for which the theme is “Focus on Safety leadership for ESG excellence”. A safety video was presented, offering essential information on safety practices and equipment with the goal of achieving ‘Zero harm’ In workplace. Notably, Various events like story writing and safety quizzes are to be organised this month marking the occasion.