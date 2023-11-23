Empowering NGOs and Small Businesses: mPokket’s Festive CSR Aligns with Make in India Vision

National, 23 November 2023 – mPokket, India’s fastest-growing loan-app, is making a meaningful impact this festive season by partnering with NGOs dedicated to empowering women and orphaned children. This aligns with the digital lender’s core value of empowering the future and its responsibility towards society and the environment.

In a collaborative effort with Twirl Store, an award-winning NGO, mPokket is supporting a vision to make retail a sustainable circle beneficial to both society and the environment. Twirl Store collects unwanted clothing, fabrics, and materials, upcycling them to create a new eco-friendly range of products. Twirl.store allocates a portion of the gathered collection for crafting clothing distributed to individuals in underserved slums and remote villages. The remaining material undergoes upcycling to form a sustainable array of products, including bags, accessories, gift items, and more. Through this partnership, mPokket contributes to Twirl Store’s mission of turning “waste to wonder” and providing livelihoods to rural women.

Taking a step forward, mPokket collaborates with Disha Foundation, a beacon of hope for children with intellectual disabilities, education, and women empowerment. Disha Foundation is a nonprofit entity dedicated to advancing socio-economic development for marginalized segments of society. Taking on a catalytic role, Disha Foundation actively engages in fostering development, emphasizing various aspects such as migration, livelihood, and health. Disha Foundation pioneered special education in Rajasthan, setting the stage for brighter futures.

In line with its commitment to fostering local talent and building communities, mPokket’s festive initiative also provided a platform for local businesses and NGOs to showcase their products and generate income while raising community engagement. mPokket’s headquarters in Kolkata played host to a variety of stalls featuring local businesses offering exquisite handmade jewelry, sarees, bakery items, and more. The initiative aligns with the ‘Make in India’ campaign, promoting local craftsmanship and entrepreneurship. In addition to promoting local businesses, mPokket’s initiative welcomed talented entrepreneurs, providing them with a platform to showcase their products and generate income. This approach not only supports the local economy but also creates a sense of togetherness and empowerment within the community.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Gaurav Jalan, Founder & CEO, mPokket, said, “At the heart of mPokket’s vision is a steadfast commitment to empowering the future of the country, and these partnerships epitomize our dedication. Through these collaborations, we embark on a journey to make a lasting positive impact on lives, echoing our commitment to a brighter future for the youth we serve. In our journey, we aim not only to provide financial assistance to the youth but also to nurture dreams and uplift people in need. With the festive season being a time of joy and giving, all mPokket employees came together to support these noble causes and create a positive impact in the lives of others. Our values drive us to make a meaningful difference every day.”

These partnerships embody the values that resonate with the organization’s vision and mirror the spirit of enablement that defines mPokket. Together with Twirl Store and Disha Foundation, mPokket envisions creating a ripple effect of positive change, empowering the youth, fostering sustainability, and illuminating paths to brighter futures.