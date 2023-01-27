Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) launches “Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0”- A District Outreach Program for expanding its presence in more than 685 districts of the country

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation launched a massive district outreach program in all the districts of the country through a revamped Nidhi Aapke Nikat program. The aim of this program is to reach all the districts of the country on the same day i.e. 27th of every month. EPFO organized camps in 685 districts of the country, today.

The program was e-launched by Ms Arti Ahuja,Secretary (Ministry of Labour & Employment) from the EPFO Headquarters, in the presence of Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) and officers of EPFO. The event was attended online by more than 850 participants including members of Parliament, members of Legislative Assemblies, CBT Members, Regional Committee members, District Collectors, officials from state and district administration, representatives from industrial bodies and officers from the field offices.

Secretary (L&E) congratulated EPFO for such extensive outreach initiative and suggested that it should be emulated by departments in the ministry. CPFC referred the initiative as the new face of service delivery which would go a long way in strengthening the relationship between the organization and its stakeholders.

In the event, Secretary, (L&E) and CPFC interacted with the participants to learn about their views and experiences. Shri P.J Banasure (CBT member) joined the event from Jalgaon and expressed his views. Mrs Anuradha Gupta, District Magistrate (Samba, UT of Jammu and Kashmir) lauded the initiative taken by EPFO and said that this outreach program would help in increasing awareness about EPFO in Samba District, which is also an industrial hub in Jammu.On a similar note, Shri C.R Khampa, Deputy Commissioner (Namsai) appreciated the outreach initiative and said that increasing the number of officers in the area would improve outreach of EPFO. Shri Bharatesh Boke, Secretary, Goa Chamber of Commerce and Regional Committee Member congratulated EPFO on the launch of Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0. Mrs. Dipti Bora, Regional Committee Member from Nagaon also appreciated the initiative. Shri Jagdambika Pal (Ex- CM ,Uttar Pradesh and Member of Parliament) joined the camp at Siddharth Nagar (U.P.). Shri Govind Lele (CBT member) also joined the event from Satara District. The camps continued for the whole day and were visited by many dignitaries apart from employers & employees (member).

Additional CPFC (Hqrs), Shri R.K Singh expressed his gratitude to CPFC for her vision and efforts of officials of EPFO and participants. He concluded the e– launch event with vote of thanks.