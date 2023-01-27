Microsoft Cloud strength drives second quarter results

Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

Revenue was $52.7 billion and increased 2%

Operating income was $20.4 billion GAAP and $21.6 billion non-GAAP, and decreased 8% and 3%, respectively

Net income was $16.4 billion GAAP and $17.4 billion non-GAAP, and decreased 12% and 7%, respectively

Diluted earnings per share was $2.20 GAAP and $2.32 non-GAAP, and decreased 11% and 6%, respectively

“The next major wave of computing is being born, as the Microsoft Cloud turns the world’s most advanced AI models into a new computing platform,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. “We are committed to helping our customers use our platforms and tools to do more with less today and innovate for the future in the new era of AI.”

“We are focused on operational excellence as we continue to invest to drive growth. Microsoft Cloud revenue was $27.1 billion, up 22% (up 29% in constant currency) year-over-year as our commercial offerings continue to drive value for our customers,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

The following table reconciles our financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to non-GAAP financial results. Additional information regarding our non-GAAP definition is provided below. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.

Three Months Ended December 31, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue Operating Income Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share 2021 As Reported (GAAP) $51,728 $22,247 $18,765 $2.48 2022 As Reported (GAAP) $52,747 $20,399 $16,425 $2.20 Severance, hardware-related impairment, and lease consolidation costs – 1,171 946 0.12 2022 As Adjusted $52,747 $21,570 $17,371 $2.32 Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP) 2% (8)% (12)% (11)% Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency 7% 0% (4)% (3)% Percentage Change Y/Y (As Adjusted) 2% (3)% (7)% (6)% Percentage Change Y/Y (As Adjusted) Constant Currency 7% 6% 1% 2%

Business Highlights

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $17.0 billion and increased 7% (up 13% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 7% (up 14%in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 11% (up 18% in constant currency)

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue decreased 2% (up 3% in constant currency) and Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers grew to 63.2 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 10% (up 14% in constant currency)

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 13% (up 20% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 21% (up 29% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $21.5 billion and increased 18% (up 24% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 20% (up 26% in constant currency) driven by Azure and other cloud services revenue growth of 31% (up 38% in constant currency)

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $14.2 billion and decreased 19% (down 16% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Windows OEM revenue decreased 39%

Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue decreased 3% (up 3% in constant currency)

Xbox content and services revenue decreased 12% (down 8% in constant currency)

Search and news advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 10% (up 15% in constant currency)

Devices revenue decreased 39% (down 34% in constant currency)

Microsoft returned $9.7 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, a decrease of 11% compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Business Outlook

Quarterly Highlights, Product Releases, and Enhancements

Every quarter Microsoft delivers hundreds of products, either as new releases, services, or enhancements to current products and services. These releases are a result of significant research and development investments, made over multiple years, designed to help customers be more productive and secure and to deliver differentiated value across the cloud and the edge.

Here are the major product releases and other highlights for the quarter, organized by product categories, to help illustrate how we are accelerating innovation across our businesses while expanding our market opportunities.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

Webcast Details

Non-GAAP Definition

Q2 charge. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, Microsoft recorded costs related to decisions announced on January 18th, including employee severance expenses of $800 million, impairment charges resulting from changes to our hardware portfolio, and costs related to lease consolidation activities.

Microsoft has provided non-GAAP financial measures related to the impact of these strategic reprioritization actions to aid investors in better understanding our performance. Microsoft believes these non-GAAP measures assist investors by providing additional insight into its operational performance and help clarify trends affecting its business. For comparability of reporting, management considers non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial results in evaluating business performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Constant Currency

Microsoft presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Microsoft has provided this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Performance Constant Currency Reconciliation

Three Months Ended December 31, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue Operating Income Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share 2021 As Reported (GAAP) $51,728 $22,247 $18,765 $2.48 2022 As Reported (GAAP) $52,747 $20,399 $16,425 $2.20 2022 As Adjusted $52,747 $21,570 $17,371 $2.32 Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP) 2% (8)% (12)% (11)% Percentage Change Y/Y (As Adjusted) 2% (3)% (7)% (6)% Constant Currency Impact $(2,645) $(1,931) $(1,563) $(0.21) Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency 7% 0% (4)% (3)% Percentage Change Y/Y (As Adjusted) Constant Currency 7% 6% 1% 2%

Segment Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation

Three Months Ended December 31, ($ in millions) Productivity and Business Processes Intelligent Cloud More Personal Computing 2021 As Reported (GAAP) $15,936 $18,262 $17,530 2022 As Reported (GAAP) $17,002 $21,508 $14,237 Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP) 7% 18% (19)% Constant Currency Impact $(1,002) $(1,078) $(565) Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency 13% 24% (16)%

We have recast certain prior period amounts to conform to the way we internally manage and monitor our business.

Selected Product and Service Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation