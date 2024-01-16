Embracing a Green Milestone: NTPC Bongaigaon marks its 19th Raising Day with a Sustainable Celebration

NTPC Bongaigaon today celebrated its 19th Raising Day at its plant premises. Shri Karunakar Das, CGM NTPC Bongaigaon hoisted the NTPC flag at administrative building premises followed by NTPC Geet and cutting of cake. Balloons of NTPC Colour was released by Shri Das in the presence of Shri Sanjay Pande, GM (Project), Shri Induri S Reddy, GM (Maintenance), Shri Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation), Shri G M Thangzom, Commandant, CISF, Departmental Heads and employees from various Depts., Unions and Associations, members of the Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club and CISF.

In his address to the employees, Shri Das said NTPC Bongaigaon’s foundation stone laid on 16th January 2006 has not only opened the gates of development in the entire BTR area.

Shri Das highlighted various achievements of the station and how NTPC Bongaigaon has today accelerated not only in many areas of Operations and Maintenance but also have created a positive image in the entire power map of the state and the nation. The station the highest power generation in FY 22-23 of 5026.88 MU and PLF of 76.51% in FY 22-23 surpassing the previous generation of 4201.45 MU in FY 21-22 is a clear indication of efficient operations and maintenance and the organization’s ability to meet increasing energy demands, contributing to a reliable power supply. He appreciated the fact that NTPC Bongaigaon ranks 2nd among all NTPC and JV coal stations in the Performance Evaluation Matrix (PEM) demonstrating the team’s dedication and performance.

The Unit II of the power station achieved the longest continuous run of 236 days. The station also recorded the lowest monthly Auxiliary Power Consumption (APC) of 8.08% in February,2023 showcasing exceptional operational efficiency. NTPC Bongaigaon also achieved a single day highest generation of 17.773 MU on 9th Jun 23 (@ PLF 98.73%).

He added that the core strength of NTPC Bongaigaon is the rich pool of experienced professionals with a vibrant group of young executives. The positive energy generated by this team is evident in operational performance, welfare activities as well as keeping the township life electrifying, Shri Das supplemented. He emphasised the fact that the commitment of the power station towards our society, environment and nearby stakeholders must be adhered at all levels and urged all to work, think and strategize on projecting NTPC Bongaigaon as a professionally driven and value-based organisation.

Shri Karunakar Das also outlined the initiatives taken in NTPC Bongaigaon on the O&M, environment, ash utilisation front and thanked all union and associations, welfare bodies and Bardwi Sikhla Ladies Club for their constant support and feedback.

Earlier a blanket distribution of more than 30 senior citizens of nearby villages below poverty line identified by the District Administration and Salakati Acchalik Senior Citizens Mancha, Salakati in association with the Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, NTPC Bongaigaon was distributed on the occasion as a part of corporate social responsibility.