Electrifying Collaboration: NueGo Partners with Bollywood’s ‘CREW,’ starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu  

Mumbai, : GreenCell Mobility’s NueGo, India’s leading electric bus brand is thrilled to announce its partnership with the highly anticipated Bollywood film “CREW” starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, which is set to release on 29th March in theatres near you. This collaboration further strengthens NueGo’s association with Bollywood films, showcasing the brand’s commitment to broadening its reach to a wider audience and spread the purpose of switching to sustainable mobility for inter-city travel. Currently, the brand is successfully operating in 100+ cities across the country offering a seamless booking process, premium travel experience, safe and sustainable ride.

As part of this partnership, travellers can avail an additional 10% discount on all routes by booking tickets exclusively through NueGo App and Website. This limited period offer will be active till 20th April 2024, providing a unique opportunity for travellers to experience safe, comfortable, and eco-friendly intercity transportation.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD, GreenCell Mobility said, “We are delighted to partner with the movie ‘Crew’ and its stellar cast including Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, reaffirming NueGo’s mission of providing a safe and comfortable travel experience to all our guests and be their trusted travel partner. By collaborating with ‘Crew’, NueGo aims to increase awareness about environmentally friendly inter-city electric buses with a larger audience.“