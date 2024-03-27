President Droupadi Murmu Receives Credentials from Ambassadors of Five Nations at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President #DroupadiMurmu receives credentials from the Ambassadors of five nations at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The envoys presenting their credentials are Ambassador Josel Francisco Ignacio from the Philippines, Ambassador Sardor Rustambaev from Uzbekistan, Ambassador Mikhail Kasko from Belarus, High Commissioner Peter Maina Munyiri from Kenya, and Ambassador Vakhtang Jaoshvili from Georgia.
