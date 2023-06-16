Election Commission of India to review preparations for Rajasthan Assembly elections

A team of the Election Commission of India is in Jaipur on a two-day visit to review the preparations for the State Assembly elections to be held later this year.

This team of the Commission held a meeting with all the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police of the State yesterday.

In the meeting, the officers of each district gave a presentation regarding the preparations being made for the elections, the initiatives being taken to increase the voting percentage and the security arrangements. The team will also hold a meeting with officials of various departments and agencies today