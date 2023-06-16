Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch of Gujarat; Many districts of Rajasthan to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall; IMD reduces intensity to severe

New Delhi: The Meteorology Department has issued warning of heavy to very heavy rain with strong winds in many districts of Rajasthan for today and tomorrow due to the effect of cyclone Biparjoy’. According to the Met Department, the cyclonic storm is likely to enter the State from Gujarat today with deep depression. The Meteorological Centre of Jaipur has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall with strong winds in Barmer and Jalore districts today

According to IMD, the landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy has commenced over the coastal districts of Saurastra and Kutch. The Cyclone is likely to move towards South Rajasthan, due to which, Kutch, and Banaskantha, Patan of North Gujarat are likely to receive heaviest rainfall. It is raining with wind in some areas.

Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey said that the maximum average speed of the cyclone in Kutch was recorded at 108 kmph while the minimum average speed was recorded at 78kmph. Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey further said that as many as 20 electricity poles have fallen and 524 trees have fallen in a total of 900 villages of Kutch and Saurastra. Maximum 23 trees have fallen in Dwarka. No casualty has been reported yet. However, a total of 23 animals have died.

On Friday, the administration will start restoring the situation due to the storm. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on telephone. The Prime Minister reviewed the cyclone situation with him. He expressed concern for the safety of wild animals including Gir lions.