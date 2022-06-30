Eknath Shinde to be the next CM of Maharashtra, says Fadnavis

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde will be the new CM of Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde will take oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra today evening at 7.30PM. BJP will support this government externally says Devendra Fadnavis.

Addressing a press conference after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan today, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis made this announcement. He said that only Mr Shinde will sworn-in as the Chief Minister at 7.30 P.M. Mr Shinde will be 20th Chief Minister of State. Both leaders held meeting with Governor Bhagat singh Koshyari this afternoon. Eknath Shinde also submitted letter to the Governor. Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, State BJP President Chandrakant Patil, National Secretary Pankaja Munde and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb’s Hindutva & for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us says Eknath Shinde.