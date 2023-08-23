Educational institutes in Assam to remain open till 6pm ahead of Chandrayaan-3 landing

Assam educational institutes including school and colleges will remain open till 6 p.m. for live streaming soft landing of Chandrayaan3 spacecraft, officials said.
An officer of state education department told IANS: “An order related to this was issued to school and college authorities in state. They have been asked to keep institutes open till evening and arrange live streaming of landing of India’s lunar spacecraft.”
