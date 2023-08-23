Boards to be conducted twice a year

Board examinations will be conducted twice a year with students having option to retain best score, and Class 11 and 12 students will need to study two languages, of which one must be Indian, Ministry of Education said.
As per new curriculum framework announced by Ministry of Education, choice of subjects in Class 11 and 12 will not be restricted to streams and students will get flexibility to choose.
