ED summons three associates of AAP’s Sanjay Singh

ED has summoned three associates of Sanjay Singh to join the investigation. Vivek Tyagi, Sarvesh Mishra and Kanwarbir Singh have been summoned. Sarvesh Mishra is likely to appear before ED today. ED will confront all these three persons with Sanjay Singh who is in ED remand till October 10.



ED claims that Sanjay Singh’s associate Sarvesh has received Rs 2 crores on two occasions on behalf of Sanjay Singh at his residence. Vijay Tyagi, PA of Sanjay Singh was given a stake in the business concern of accused Amit Arora’s firm Aralias Hospitality.