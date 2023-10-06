Ministry of Home Affairs declares ‘Jammu & Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party’ (JKDFP) as ‘Unlawful Association’

The Government of India has declared ‘Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party’ (JKDFP) as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967. This organization has been involved in anti-national activities since year 1998 and its members have always promoted separatism and terrorist acts in India. The members of this organization, by inciting the people, want to make Kashmir a separate Islamic state, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India. Many criminal cases have been registered against this organization under various sections of UAPA 1967, IPC 1860, The Arms Act 1959 and Ranbir Penal Code 1932.