ECI announces RT-PCR negative test report mandatory for candidates to attend counting on May 2

Bhubaneswar: After looking forward to the serious upsurge in Covid cases across the country, the Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced that all candidates and their agents have to mandatorily present their negative RT-PCR test reports or complete vaccination reports to enter vote counting centres on May 2 here.



Besides, all the district administrations have also been asked by the (ECI) to look forward to the arrangements of conducting the RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test of the candidates as they have to show up their reports before the vote counting scheduled date i.e. April 30 or by May 1 . while, if any one of them found infected then have to propose one of their representatives to attend the counting of votes, said ECI notice.



Notably, all votes filed for the general election to legislative assemblies of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerela, Puducherry alongwith by-election conducted in various states will be counted on May 2 respectively.

