10 districts issued yellow warning for rains

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar of the India Meteorological Department has issued yellow warnings for very heavy rains to 10 districts of Odisha on Wednesday.



As per IMD forecast, “Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Rayagada.”



Similarly, Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha, said the IMD.



People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors or move to safer locations, if such weather conditions prevail.

