Another 4521 Covid patients have recovered Today in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 4521 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 28.04.2021. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 375721.

721 from Sundargarh

596 from Khordha

366 from Nuapada

320 from Bolangir

272 from Kalahandi

253 from Cuttack

241 from Sambalpur

192 from Puri

191 from Bargarh

168 from Jharsuguda

150 from Nabarangpur

101 from Keonjhar

93 from Jajapur

86 from Mayurbhanj

85 from Kendrapara

85 from Rayagada

72 from Nayagarh

57 from Ganjam

49 from Jagatsinghpur

43 from Anugul

43 from Bhadrak

43 from Gajapati

42 from Sonepur

39 from Baleswar

27 from Koraput

21 from Deogarh

20 from Kandhamal

19 from Dhenkanal

1 from Malkangiri

125 from State Pool