External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will be on a two-day visit to Iran from today as part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides. He will meet the Foreign Minister of Iran, Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.

In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said that political cooperation, connectivity initiatives and strong people-to-people ties will constitute important aspects of the agenda.