Puri: Chairman 5T & Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian visited the ongoing Shreemandir Parikrama project, Shree Marga, Shree Jagannatha Vihar, Shree Setu, Samanga Parking & facilities being created for pilgrims. During an early morning visit, Shri Pandian inspected all the elements of Parikrama & instructed for regular cleaning and security. He also discussed the smooth arrival and movement of pilgrims from Samanga Parking to the Parikrama. The 5T Chairman reviewed the exhibition arena & discussed on the themes to be displayed.