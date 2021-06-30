Dutee Chand qualified for the Tokyo Olympics-2020 in both 100 and 200 metre races

Bhubaneswar: Ace sprinter from Odisha, Dutee Chand, has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics-2020 in both 100 and 200 metre races.

She has been selected in a world ranking quota. Earlier, Dutee had set national record in women’s 100 metre sprint event with 11.17 seconds at Indian Grand Prix-IV organised by the Athletics Federation of India in Patiala on June 21 this year. Meanwhile, the Odisha Government has recommended names of Dutee Chand and international hockey player Birendra Lakra for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Puraskar for 2021, respectively.