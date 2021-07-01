Lt Gen Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, AVSM, YSM will assume the appointment of the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) Today

New Delhi: Lt Gen Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, AVSM, YSM will assume the appointment of the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) on 01 July 2021. Lt Gen SK Sharma takes over the appointment from Lt Gen Paramjit Singh who superannuated on 30 June 2021 after completing thirty nine years of illustrious career in the Army.

The Deputy Chief (Strategy), a third and a new vertical created for overseeing the Indian Army’s operations and intelligence directorates, among other important branches, is one of the most crucial appointments within the Indian Army. Lt Gen SK Sharma was the Director General of Military Intelligence prior to assuming this key appointment.

The General officer is an alumnus of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru and was commissioned into the Rajputana Rifles in December 1983. The General officer has served across a wide spectrum of conflicts and terrain profiles and tenanted a host of command, staff and instructional appointments. He has commanded an infantry battalion in an active counter-insurgency environment in the North-East, an Infantry Brigade deployed along the Line of Control and thereafter commanded an Infantry Division and a Corps in the Western sector.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College Wellington, Higher Defence Management Course Secunderabad and the National Defence College New Delhi, he has held prestigious staff appointments at the Military Operations Directorate, Headquarters of Northern and Army Training Command, Headquarters Chinar Corps and Headquarters of an Artillery Division. He has been an instructor at the Indian Military Academy and has also served as a Military Observer with the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNOMIL). The General officer holds a doctorate in Defence and Strategic Studies from the Pune University.