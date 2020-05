New Delhi: Due date of all income-tax return for FY 2019-20 will be extended from 31st July & 31st Oct to 30th November.

“Due date of Income Tax returns for the year 2019-20 extended from July 31 and October 31 to November 30 and tax audits from September 30 to October 31”: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Related

comments