New Delhi: TDS and TCS rates reduced by 25% for all payments from tomorrow till the end of this financial year. To last till March 31, 2021. Will release Rs 50,000 crore in the hands of people. Government to infuse Rs 50,000 crores liquidity by reducing rates of TDS, for non-salaried specified payments made to residents, and rates of Tax Collection at Source for specified receipts, by 25% of the existing rates.

